Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in DoorDash by 199.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after buying an additional 2,585,400 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 80.0% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after buying an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after buying an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash Price Performance

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,496. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

