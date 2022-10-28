Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.42.

Comcast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 888,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,929,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

