Comparing Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.77 billion 1.37 $622.10 million $2.95 7.78 Vinci Partners Investments $86.27 million 6.53 $38.66 million $0.67 15.15

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 101.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Janus Henderson Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 19.39% 13.13% 8.92% Vinci Partners Investments 46.16% 14.93% 13.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Janus Henderson Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 5 3 0 0 1.38 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.27%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Vinci Partners Investments.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Vinci Partners Investments on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.