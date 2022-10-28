Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $77.57 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $77.57 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00269037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00122106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00718830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00554298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00232935 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03954978 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,212,662.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.