ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NASDAQ CNOB traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

