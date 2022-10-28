ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $37,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 92,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,656,000 after buying an additional 54,308 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,746. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

