Constellation Price Hits $0.0691 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $160.32 million and approximately $934,714.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002874 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,354.49 or 0.30790398 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000501 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012029 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Constellation Coin Trading
