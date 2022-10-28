ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.37 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $93.37 million and $24.51 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002937 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.28 or 0.30691733 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011987 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
