ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Hits $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $93.35 million and $29.28 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
