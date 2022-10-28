ConstitutionDAO Price Tops $0.0189 on Top Exchanges (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $95.50 million and $25.79 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.92 or 0.30875956 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012059 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.