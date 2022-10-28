Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$178,920.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$178,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,232,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,248,153.83.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.73.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

