Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

GLW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

