Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

