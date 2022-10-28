Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$3.40

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Corus Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.52.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.