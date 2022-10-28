Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$3.40

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Corus Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.52.
Corus Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $307.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.72.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.