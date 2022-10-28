Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.15 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

