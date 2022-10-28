CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.60 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $83.02. 58,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,868. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

