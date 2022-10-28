Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,688 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. 280,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.