Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Down 12.5 %

Covalon Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477. Covalon Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.