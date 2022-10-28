Cowen Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $49.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.61. 1,091,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,929,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

