Cowen Trims Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price to $425.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $14.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,238. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

