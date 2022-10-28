Cowen Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 31.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

