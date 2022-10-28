CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.