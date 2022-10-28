CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.85. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 15.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

