CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.95. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 20,308 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

