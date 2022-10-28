Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane Trading Up 2.7 %

CR traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.35. 18,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Crane’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

