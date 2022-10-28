Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 4757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. The firm has a market cap of £4,250.40 and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in or acquiring a portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

