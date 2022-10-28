Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €24.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €22.89 ($23.36) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($81.63). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

