Credit Suisse Group Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$22.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.70.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.70. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

