Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €3.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €3.55 ($3.62) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.00 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 696,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

