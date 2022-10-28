Credit Suisse Group Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $47.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $39.34. 43,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,771 shares of company stock worth $199,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158,330 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

