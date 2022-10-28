Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

