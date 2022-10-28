Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.60-$6.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.07.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $69.09. 61,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,408. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

