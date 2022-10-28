Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $68.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

