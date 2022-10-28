CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bankshares

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.63 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

