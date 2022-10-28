CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,145 shares of company stock worth $564,599. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 120,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,892. The company has a market cap of $374.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

