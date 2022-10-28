Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of CUBT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $45.88.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curative Biotechnology (CUBT)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.