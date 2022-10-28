Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of CUBT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Curative Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

