DA Davidson Cuts Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $90.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $123.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145,062 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $10,114,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.