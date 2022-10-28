Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $187.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Daiwa Capital Markets to $187.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.94. 110,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,705. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.65.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

