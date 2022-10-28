Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Danaher by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,059,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.4% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

DHR traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $251.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.