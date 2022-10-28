Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday.

Danone Stock Performance

BN stock opened at €48.40 ($49.39) on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($73.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.62.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

