Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,307,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 838,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 176,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,960 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,476,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Price Performance

DKDCA remained flat at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

