DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded down $26.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 110,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,930. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. DaVita has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $124.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DaVita by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

