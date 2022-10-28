DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $150,669.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $150,669.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.