Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deliveroo to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Down 5.8 %

ROO stock opened at GBX 84.74 ($1.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Insiders sold a total of 122,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,166 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.