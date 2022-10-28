Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $109.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $68.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

