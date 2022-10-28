Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $127.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.