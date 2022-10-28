Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $262.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $8.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.80. 123,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,007. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

