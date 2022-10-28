Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MOR opened at €18.61 ($18.99) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of €43.29 ($44.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $635.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.59 and a 200-day moving average of €20.41.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

