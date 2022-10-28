Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
MorphoSys Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of MOR opened at €18.61 ($18.99) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of €43.29 ($44.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $635.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.59 and a 200-day moving average of €20.41.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.