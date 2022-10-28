Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “GBX 1,950” Price Target for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIZZ. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,471.25 ($41.94).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,720.29 ($20.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,802.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,255.80. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,970 ($60.05).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.