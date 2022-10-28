Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 2,761 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,761 ($33.36) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,929.60 ($35.40).

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,414.50 ($29.17). The stock had a trading volume of 8,759,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,378,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,297.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.74. The stock has a market cap of £172.91 billion and a PE ratio of 573.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

