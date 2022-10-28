DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.