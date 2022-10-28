DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 245.4% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of DMAC stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.